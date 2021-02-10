Matarin Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 16,268 Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,371,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Asbury Automotive Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABG. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 142.8% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 281.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000.

In other Asbury Automotive Group news, CAO William Frederick Stax sold 727 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total value of $119,387.94. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $798,109.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ABG opened at $164.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $153.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.31. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.74 and a 52 week high of $269.28.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 12.53 EPS for the current year.

ABG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Asbury Automotive Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 7th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Asbury Automotive Group in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist raised their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $130.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Asbury Automotive Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.88.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

