Matarin Capital Management LLC Sells 13,001 Shares of Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE)

Matarin Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,739 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 13,001 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Universal Insurance worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 67,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 22,351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 66,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 23,316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 4,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P raised its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 44,229 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 4,559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Universal Insurance stock opened at $14.27 on Wednesday. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.84 and a 52 week high of $25.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $447.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.98 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.54.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential homeowner's insurance. It also offers personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire, and commercial residential multi-peril; and allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, as well as liability and personal articles coverages.

