Matarin Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 28,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,712,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,617,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at $1,794,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 167,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WAL. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $69.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.55.

Shares of NYSE WAL opened at $76.44 on Wednesday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $20.90 and a 1-year high of $76.78. The company has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.19.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $338.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.88 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 32.82% and a return on equity of 14.37%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Todd Marshall sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $4,412,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,171,929.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Donald D. Snyder sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.29, for a total transaction of $351,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 88,750 shares of company stock valued at $4,894,138. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

