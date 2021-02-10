Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Stock Price Down 7%

Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) shares traded down 7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $74.03 and last traded at $74.98. 508,055 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 423,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.62.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Materialise in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Materialise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Materialise alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -937.25 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Materialise in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Materialise by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,634 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Materialise by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 362,233 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,637,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Materialise by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,837 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares during the period. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Materialise in the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. 32.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Materialise Company Profile (NASDAQ:MTLS)

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

Featured Article: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Materialise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materialise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.