Matic Network (MATIC) Price Hits $0.11 on Major Exchanges

Matic Network (CURRENCY:MATIC) traded 62.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 9th. One Matic Network coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000246 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Matic Network has a market cap of $561.78 million and $433.75 million worth of Matic Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Matic Network has traded up 174% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.19 or 0.00058926 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $523.58 or 0.01134499 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.70 or 0.00055687 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00006273 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,615.57 or 0.05667427 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00024713 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00017619 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002169 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.87 or 0.00043053 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.40 or 0.00031209 BTC.

Matic Network Profile

Matic Network (MATIC) is a coin. It was first traded on March 26th, 2018. Matic Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,952,830,774 coins. Matic Network’s official message board is medium.com/matic-network. The official website for Matic Network is matic.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Matic provides scalable, secure and instant transactions using sidechains based on an adapted implementation of Plasma framework for asset security and a decentralized network of Proof-of-Stake (PoS) validators. In short, it allows anyone to create scalable DApps while ensuring a superior user experience in a secure and decentralized manner. It has a working implementation for Ethereum on Ropsten Testnet. Matic intends to support other blockchains in the future which will enable it to provide interoperability features alongside offering scalability to existing public blockchains. “

Buying and Selling Matic Network

Matic Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matic Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Matic Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Matic Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

