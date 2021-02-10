Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Holdings Cut by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its stake in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,069 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Mattel were worth $1,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Mattel by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 13,276,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,667,000 after buying an additional 5,293,985 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Mattel by 153.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,955,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,582,000 after buying an additional 1,787,228 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Mattel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,550,000. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new position in shares of Mattel during the 4th quarter valued at $18,003,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mattel during the 4th quarter valued at $15,009,000. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MAT opened at $18.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,886.00 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.28. Mattel, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.53 and a 52-week high of $19.42.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Mattel had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 30.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mattel, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MAT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Mattel from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Mattel from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Mattel in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Mattel in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.66.

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Enchantimals, and Polly Pocket brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, Fireman Sam, and Shimmer and Shine brands.

