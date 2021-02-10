Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Issues Earnings Results

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mattel had a positive return on equity of 30.41% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:MAT traded down $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,665,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,349,965. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,847.00 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.14 and a 200-day moving average of $14.28. Mattel has a 12 month low of $6.53 and a 12 month high of $19.42.

Get Mattel alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MAT. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Mattel from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Mattel from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 9th. UBS Group upgraded Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Mattel in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 price target for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.97.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Enchantimals, and Polly Pocket brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, Fireman Sam, and Shimmer and Shine brands.

Featured Article: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.