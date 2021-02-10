Mayfield Childcare Limited (MFD.AX) (ASX:MFD) to Issue $0.02 Final Dividend

Mayfield Childcare Limited (MFD.AX) (ASX:MFD) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, February 9th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Friday, March 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of A$0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.58.

Mayfield Childcare Limited (MFD.AX) Company Profile

Mayfield Childcare Limited owns and operates childcare centers in Victoria, Australia. The company owns 20 long day childcare centers. Mayfield Childcare Limited was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Malvern, Australia.

