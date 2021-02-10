McCoy Global Inc. (MCB.TO) (TSE:MCB) Reaches New 1-Year High at $0.62

McCoy Global Inc. (MCB.TO) (TSE:MCB) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.62 and last traded at C$0.62, with a volume of 25632 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.57.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.52 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.47. The stock has a market cap of C$16.95 million and a PE ratio of -310.00.

About McCoy Global Inc. (MCB.TO) (TSE:MCB)

McCoy Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides equipment and technologies to support wellbore integrity and assist with collecting critical data for the energy industry. It designs, produces, and distributes capital equipment to support wellbore integrity, as well as supports capital equipment sales through aftermarket products and services, such as technical support, consumables, and replacement parts.

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for McCoy Global Inc. (MCB.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCoy Global Inc. (MCB.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.