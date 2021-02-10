Mediobanca Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario (OTCMKTS:MDIBY)

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario (OTCMKTS:MDIBY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Mediobanca in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MDIBY. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

Shares of Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.27. 3,169 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,657. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.13. Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario has a 12-month low of $4.27 and a 12-month high of $10.57.

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario Company Profile

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Italy and internationally. It operates through five segments: Corporate & Investment Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, Principal Investing, and Holding Functions.

