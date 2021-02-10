MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MEI Pharma, Inc. is an oncology company focused on the clinical development of novel therapeutics targeting cancer metabolism. The Company is focused on the clinical development of its two lead isoflavone-based drug candidates, ME-143 and ME-344. MEI Pharma, Inc., formerly known as Marshall Edwards, Inc., is based in San Diego. “

MEIP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MEI Pharma in a research report on Monday, October 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of MEI Pharma in a research report on Monday. Finally, Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of MEI Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.29.

Shares of MEIP opened at $4.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $483.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 1.65. MEI Pharma has a 52-week low of $0.72 and a 52-week high of $4.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.92.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $3.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 million. MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 33.55% and a negative net margin of 142.81%. On average, equities research analysts predict that MEI Pharma will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MEI Pharma in the third quarter valued at $11,743,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 15.3% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,003,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,611,000 after buying an additional 662,379 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 152.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 643,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after buying an additional 388,195 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in MEI Pharma by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 503,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 159,015 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MEI Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $466,000. 67.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MEI Pharma Company Profile

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

