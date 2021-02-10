Melon Reaches Market Cap of $57.42 Million (MLN)

Melon (CURRENCY:MLN) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. Melon has a market cap of $57.42 million and $6.43 million worth of Melon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Melon has traded up 3.3% against the dollar. One Melon token can now be purchased for $38.88 or 0.00121884 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Melon alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.68 or 0.00060004 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $512.03 or 0.01151590 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.98 or 0.00056176 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00006355 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00028827 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,470.82 or 0.05557076 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00020100 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002252 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.11 or 0.00045227 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00032680 BTC.

About Melon

Melon (CRYPTO:MLN) is a token. Its launch date was March 15th, 2017. Melon’s total supply is 1,523,837 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,477,025 tokens. The Reddit community for Melon is /r/melonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Melon’s official Twitter account is @melonport and its Facebook page is accessible here. Melon’s official website is melonport.com.

Buying and Selling Melon

Melon can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Melon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Melon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Melon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Melon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Melon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.