Mengis Capital Management Inc. Boosts Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 118,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,488 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises approximately 2.3% of Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $9,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.7% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 12,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% during the third quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 50,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,215,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.6% during the third quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 58,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 202,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,783,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 394.6% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 46,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,856,000 after purchasing an additional 37,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

MRK stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $74.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,789,280. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.29. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.25 and a 12-month high of $87.80. The firm has a market cap of $189.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.65 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.10%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, December 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.36.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

