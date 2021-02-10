Mengis Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble makes up 0.9% of Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $3,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 36.0% during the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

In other The Procter & Gamble news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total transaction of $12,433,045.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 224,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,363,456.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $4,327,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 301,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,559,884.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 840,610 shares of company stock worth $111,482,506. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.75.

Shares of NYSE PG traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $128.44. The stock had a trading volume of 103,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,697,445. The company has a market cap of $316.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $134.42 and its 200-day moving average is $137.15. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $94.34 and a 52 week high of $146.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.72%.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.