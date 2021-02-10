Mengis Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,459 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Aua Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PM shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.46.

In other news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $168,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.15. 74,069 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,894,885. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.78. The firm has a market cap of $134.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.01 and a fifty-two week high of $90.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.49%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

