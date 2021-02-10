Mengis Capital Management Inc. Sells 600 Shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Stitch Fix were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SFIX. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd bought a new position in Stitch Fix in the third quarter worth about $18,321,000. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in Stitch Fix in the third quarter worth about $16,305,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Stitch Fix by 15.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,934,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,732,000 after buying an additional 530,313 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Stitch Fix in the third quarter worth about $12,744,000. Finally, Harspring Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Stitch Fix by 268.5% in the third quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC now owns 535,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,540,000 after buying an additional 390,500 shares in the last quarter. 55.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SFIX. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $50.00 to $643.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Stitch Fix from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $22.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.17.

In related news, CEO Katrina Lake sold 43,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.88, for a total transaction of $3,584,542.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,895,931.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marka Hansen sold 20,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $810,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $810,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 377,935 shares of company stock worth $22,512,865 over the last quarter. Insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFIX traded down $1.72 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.60. 20,133 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,750,737. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.36. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.90 and a 52-week high of $113.76. The stock has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.93 and a beta of 2.46.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $490.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.12 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 3.27% and a negative return on equity of 13.58%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Stitch Fix Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

