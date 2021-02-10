Merck & Co., Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.63 Per Share (NYSE:MRK)

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) – Analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report issued on Thursday, February 4th. Truist Securiti analyst G. Gilbert forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.63 per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Merck & Co., Inc.’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.48 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.50 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.14 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.35 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.38 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.11 EPS.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Truist started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.36.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $75.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $189.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.53 and a 200 day moving average of $81.29. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.25 and a 52 week high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.65 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,053,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,271,000 after acquiring an additional 538,791 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.7% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 20,139,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,597,000 after buying an additional 2,882,982 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,347,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,604,905,000 after buying an additional 653,675 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 13,542,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,769,000 after buying an additional 3,252,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,491,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,182,000 after buying an additional 308,003 shares during the last quarter. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.10%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

Featured Article: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.