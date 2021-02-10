Mercury (MER) Trading 14.9% Higher Over Last Week

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. During the last seven days, Mercury has traded 14.9% higher against the US dollar. Mercury has a market capitalization of $1.26 million and $45,156.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mercury token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0126 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mercury alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002232 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001143 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.45 or 0.00054542 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.56 or 0.00277852 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.19 or 0.00116418 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.57 or 0.00077117 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.50 or 0.00085883 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.55 or 0.00201987 BTC.

Mercury Token Profile

Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Mercury is gojupiter.tech.

Buying and Selling Mercury

Mercury can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercury directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mercury should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mercury using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mercury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mercury and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.