Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) CEO Mark Aslett Sells 1,250 Shares

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) CEO Mark Aslett sold 1,250 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total value of $93,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,096,216.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Mark Aslett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 5th, Mark Aslett sold 1,250 shares of Mercury Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.58, for a total value of $94,475.00.

On Wednesday, January 20th, Mark Aslett sold 1,250 shares of Mercury Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.43, for a total value of $100,537.50.

On Tuesday, January 5th, Mark Aslett sold 1,900 shares of Mercury Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.17, for a total value of $161,823.00.

On Tuesday, December 22nd, Mark Aslett sold 2,702 shares of Mercury Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $229,724.04.

On Tuesday, December 15th, Mark Aslett sold 1,250 shares of Mercury Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.49, for a total transaction of $101,862.50.

On Wednesday, December 2nd, Mark Aslett sold 1,250 shares of Mercury Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.38, for a total transaction of $89,225.00.

On Monday, November 23rd, Mark Aslett sold 2,582 shares of Mercury Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.22, for a total transaction of $181,308.04.

On Wednesday, November 11th, Mark Aslett sold 14 shares of Mercury Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $980.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRCY opened at $74.91 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.09 and its 200 day moving average is $76.30. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.24 and a 12-month high of $96.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.94, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.00.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $210.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.52 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

MRCY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRCY. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Mercury Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

