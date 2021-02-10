Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Makes New Investment in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,310 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPLK. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Splunk in the third quarter worth $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 117.4% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 150 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Splunk in the third quarter worth $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Splunk in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 100.0% in the third quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Splunk from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 7th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Splunk from $225.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Pritchard Capital reduced their target price on shares of Splunk from $234.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Splunk from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Summit Insights cut shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.30.

In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,211 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.40, for a total transaction of $188,189.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,850,960.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 700 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.18, for a total transaction of $133,126.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,811 shares in the company, valued at $4,718,555.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,245 shares of company stock worth $6,042,901 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SPLK opened at $172.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.94 billion, a PE ratio of -34.63 and a beta of 1.44. Splunk Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.92 and a twelve month high of $225.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $170.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.16). Splunk had a negative return on equity of 34.13% and a negative net margin of 34.77%. The business had revenue of $559.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

