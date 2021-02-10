Meritage Portfolio Management Grows Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,644 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,223 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $4,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. CX Institutional grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 159.8% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,112 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 136,149 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $9,451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $417,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 94,855 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $6,585,000 after purchasing an additional 19,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 3,738 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.00. The stock had a trading volume of 17,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,876,548. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.80. The company has a market capitalization of $41.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $82.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 8.78%. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.24, for a total transaction of $36,529.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,216,510.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Nelson Fox, Jr. sold 6,926 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.07, for a total transaction of $540,712.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,400,260.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,561 shares of company stock valued at $828,293 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on CTSH shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.88.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

