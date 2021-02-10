Meritage Portfolio Management Grows Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Prologis were worth $3,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis during the third quarter valued at $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Prologis by 512.2% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Prologis during the third quarter valued at $26,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 94.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prologis stock traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.78. 13,823 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,828,180. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.82 and a 12 month high of $112.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.19. The company has a market cap of $80.41 billion, a PE ratio of 47.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.54). Prologis had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 38.21%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

PLD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.77.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 976 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

