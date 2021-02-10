Meritage Portfolio Management Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 31.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 282,678 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,997 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management owned 0.12% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $9,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPYV. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 359.5% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 10,094,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,159,000 after buying an additional 7,897,647 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,753,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,848,000 after buying an additional 1,165,678 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,330,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,788,000 after buying an additional 218,753 shares in the last quarter. David Loasby boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. David Loasby now owns 3,030,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,528,000 after buying an additional 131,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,647,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 62,639 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,322,935. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $21.77 and a 12-month high of $35.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.36.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

