Meritage Portfolio Management Takes Position in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 92,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,730,000. Meritage Portfolio Management owned about 0.05% of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IGIB. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 446.4% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000.

Get iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IGIB traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.30. 10,306 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,313,959. iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.11 and a fifty-two week high of $61.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.27.

Read More: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.