Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) Hits New 52-Week High at $33.08

Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $33.08 and last traded at $33.08, with a volume of 358 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.47.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MTOR shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Meritor from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. TheStreet upgraded Meritor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on Meritor from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Meritor from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Meritor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Get Meritor alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.59. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $889.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.00 million. Meritor had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 8.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Meritor, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Meritor news, SVP Timothy J. Heffron sold 9,439 shares of Meritor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total transaction of $256,552.02. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Craig sold 75,000 shares of Meritor stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total value of $2,110,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,845,915.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,595 shares of company stock valued at $3,889,490 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Meritor by 5.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 82,799 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Meritor by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 13,830 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Meritor by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 584,919 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,325,000 after buying an additional 245,148 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Meritor by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,893 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 2,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Meritor by 209.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 95.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Meritor (NYSE:MTOR)

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket and Industrial.

Recommended Story: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Meritor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.