Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) was upgraded by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $10.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 34.41% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Mesa Air Group from $6.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mesa Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Mesa Air Group from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.64.

Get Mesa Air Group alerts:

NASDAQ:MESA opened at $7.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.60 and its 200 day moving average is $4.79. Mesa Air Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.05 and a fifty-two week high of $8.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.36 million, a PE ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.34. Mesa Air Group had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 5.04%. The business had revenue of $108.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Mesa Air Group will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Mesa Air Group news, EVP Brian S. Gillman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total transaction of $34,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,940.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Harvey W. Schiller sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.68, for a total value of $66,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,430 shares in the company, valued at $316,832.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,700 shares of company stock worth $278,187. 4.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 239,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,019 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mesa Air Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Mesa Air Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 149.5% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 27,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 16,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

About Mesa Air Group

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc that provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2020, it operated a fleet of 146 aircraft with approximately 373 daily departures to 102 cities in the United States and Mexico.

Further Reading: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.