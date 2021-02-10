Metacoin (MTC) 24 Hour Volume Tops $2,453.00

Metacoin (CURRENCY:MTC) traded down 24.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. Metacoin has a market cap of $70.97 million and $2,453.00 worth of Metacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metacoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0662 or 0.00000147 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Metacoin has traded 41.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.67 or 0.00059278 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $509.08 or 0.01131556 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.19 or 0.00055999 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00006216 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00030336 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,499.98 or 0.05556772 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00018202 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002225 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.32 or 0.00045160 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.26 or 0.00031705 BTC.

About Metacoin

Metacoin (CRYPTO:MTC) is a coin. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Metacoin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,071,281,652 coins. The official website for Metacoin is metacoin.network. Metacoin’s official Twitter account is @Docademic and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Metacoin Coin Trading

Metacoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

