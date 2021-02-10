Metal Hawk Limited (ASX:MHK) Insider David Pennock Acquires 200,000 Shares

Metal Hawk Limited (ASX:MHK) insider David Pennock acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.22 ($0.16) per share, for a total transaction of A$43,400.00 ($31,000.00).

Metal Hawk Company Profile

Metal Hawk Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Western Australia. The company explores for gold and nickel sulphides. Its principal properties include the Kanowna East and Emu Lake properties located northeast of Kalgoorlie. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

