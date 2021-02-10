Metronome One Day Trading Volume Hits $87,560.00 (MET)

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 9th. One Metronome token can now be bought for approximately $2.52 or 0.00005453 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Metronome has a market capitalization of $28.83 million and $87,560.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Metronome has traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.32 or 0.00050422 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 58.7% against the dollar and now trades at $131.55 or 0.00284482 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 35.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.69 or 0.00085830 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.21 or 0.00067484 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 38.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.63 or 0.00090033 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $28.95 or 0.00062604 BTC.

About Metronome

Metronome’s launch date was May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 12,768,281 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,434,332 tokens. Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metronome’s official website is www.metronome.io. The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Metronome is medium.com/@MetronomeToken.

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Buying and Selling Metronome

Metronome can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metronome should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metronome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

