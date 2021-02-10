Meyer Handelman Co. Grows Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Meyer Handelman Co. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 486,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $20,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 10.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,274,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,382,622,000 after acquiring an additional 3,767,051 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,987,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $480,181,000 after purchasing an additional 443,973 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,143,857 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $418,130,000 after buying an additional 398,630 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,778,829 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $320,643,000 after buying an additional 433,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,183,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $168,927,000 after buying an additional 45,862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. Barclays upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.30.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded up $0.45 on Wednesday, reaching $51.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 700,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,987,279. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $61.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $215.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.81%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

