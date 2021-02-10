Meyer Handelman Co. Has $7.72 Million Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 25.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,246 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,740 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $7,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Citigroup by 121.4% during the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 4,649,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548,880 shares in the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lifted its position in Citigroup by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 397,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,504,000 after purchasing an additional 39,479 shares during the period. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Check Capital Management Inc. CA acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $3,813,000. 72.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on C shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $58.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Citigroup from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. DZ Bank cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Citigroup from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.57.

Shares of C stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $63.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 469,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,803,078. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.00 and a fifty-two week high of $80.76. The company has a market capitalization of $132.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.78.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.71 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. Citigroup’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 41.80%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

