Meyer Handelman Co. Purchases 7,800 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the quarter. Illinois Tool Works comprises approximately 1.6% of Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $35,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 259.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Shares of ITW traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $204.13. The company had a trading volume of 15,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050,945. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $64.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.94 and a twelve month high of $224.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $202.75 and its 200-day moving average is $200.54.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $96.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $211.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.65.

In other news, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total value of $1,468,096.00. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.