Meyer Handelman Co. Raises Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,007 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $14,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% during the third quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,276 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,223,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,305 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,014,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,017 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,434,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 573 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,184.71.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,774.37, for a total transaction of $39,036.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,879.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,764.42, for a total transaction of $52,932.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,699.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,929 shares of company stock worth $5,288,619. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,083.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,792,091. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,013.54 and a 1-year high of $2,123.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,829.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,667.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The company had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $15.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.