Meyer Handelman Co. Reduces Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Meyer Handelman Co. trimmed its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,957 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 674 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $5,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at $25,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

COP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank raised ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Truist raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.04.

COP traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 299,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,007,933. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.29 billion, a PE ratio of -42.08, a PEG ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $20.84 and a fifty-two week high of $61.15.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.91%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

Featured Story: Why do corrections happen?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.