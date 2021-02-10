M&G Investment Management Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,143 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 67.7% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 238.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 69.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO C Taylor Pickett sold 175,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $6,491,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,765,306. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert O. Stephenson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.29, for a total value of $932,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 246,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,190,157.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $54,535 and have sold 230,056 shares valued at $8,513,972. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on OHI shares. Mizuho lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Bank of America upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.53.

OHI opened at $36.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.55. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.33 and a 12-month high of $45.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.10, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.03.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.52). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 3.78%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.30%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

