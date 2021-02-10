M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $2.01 Million Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 23.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,717 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stumpf Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 411.1% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Netflix by 168.4% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 51 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 79.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 437,311 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.26, for a total transaction of $230,576,597.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,668,804.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total transaction of $534,657.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 438,761 shares of company stock valued at $231,379,858. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $559.07 on Wednesday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $290.25 and a 12 month high of $593.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $528.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $507.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $247.61 billion, a PE ratio of 90.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Netflix from $630.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Netflix from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $412.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $630.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Netflix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $580.62.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

