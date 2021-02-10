M&G Investment Management Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,514 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LH. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on LH. Mizuho boosted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $234.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $249.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Wolfe Research lowered Laboratory Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Argus raised Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Laboratory Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.11.

LH stock opened at $226.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $98.02 and a 12-month high of $237.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.60.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

