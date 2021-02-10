M&G Investment Management Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,776 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 14,032 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 184.5% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,404 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Telephone and Data Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Telephone and Data Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the third quarter valued at about $193,000. 42.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TDS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $42.50 to $38.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James raised their target price on Telephone and Data Systems from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Telephone and Data Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

Shares of NYSE TDS opened at $20.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.71. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.05 and a 52 week high of $25.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.17.

About Telephone and Data Systems

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and business customers located in its service territories; national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options; and advanced wireless solutions, such as machine-to-machine solution and software applications for various categories of monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, and asset management.

