M&G Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 1,648 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,551 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Unison Advisors LLC raised its position in PACCAR by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 27,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 4.5% in the third quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 23,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 3.6% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Loveless Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on PACCAR from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Argus raised PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $108.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Wolfe Research cut PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PACCAR from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.56.

In related news, VP Michael K. Walton sold 1,688 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.22, for a total transaction of $164,107.36. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,401 shares in the company, valued at $3,927,785.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 7,848 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.44, for a total value of $756,861.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,755 shares in the company, valued at $4,798,372.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,824 shares of company stock worth $1,216,264 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PACCAR stock opened at $99.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.14. PACCAR Inc has a 52 week low of $49.11 and a 52 week high of $103.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.05). PACCAR had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.63%.

PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

