M&G Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 18,759 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 224.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,134 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,759 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CARR. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 3.0% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 44,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the third quarter valued at $171,000. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the third quarter valued at $611,000. KG&L Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the third quarter valued at $325,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the third quarter valued at $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global stock opened at $37.25 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.53. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $11.50 and a 52-week high of $41.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd.

Several equities analysts have commented on CARR shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays lowered Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.47.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

