M&G Investment Management Ltd. Sells 1,008 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. reduced its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 21.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,008 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZBRA. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 5,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 0.6% during the third quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 6,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 0.9% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 4,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

ZBRA opened at $425.27 on Wednesday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $150.06 and a 12 month high of $425.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $397.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $327.21. The company has a market cap of $22.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.78 and a beta of 1.54.

In other Zebra Technologies news, Director Janice M. Roberts sold 2,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.09, for a total value of $996,150.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,802,906.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 17,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.79, for a total transaction of $6,507,364.23. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,659 shares of company stock worth $10,512,983. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ZBRA shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $340.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $250.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $280.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.44.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility.

See Also: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.