M&G Investment Management Ltd. Sells 6,581 Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) by 25.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,581 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 58,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,461,000 after acquiring an additional 3,024 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 33,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 7,079 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 381,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,140,000 after acquiring an additional 44,432 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 188,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,919,000 after acquiring an additional 23,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 9,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.72% of the company’s stock.

HASI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

HASI stock opened at $63.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 34.85 and a quick ratio of 34.85. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $72.42.

In other news, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total value of $495,600.00. Also, EVP Steven Chuslo sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $2,218,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 240,365 shares in the company, valued at $13,328,239.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,732 shares of company stock worth $2,861,073 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

