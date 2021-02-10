Michael Hannington Acquires 2,250,000 Shares of Redbank Copper Limited (RCP.AX) (ASX:RCP) Stock

Redbank Copper Limited (RCP.AX) (ASX:RCP) insider Michael Hannington acquired 2,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.08 ($0.06) per share, for a total transaction of A$175,500.00 ($125,357.14).

About Redbank Copper Limited (RCP.AX)

Redbank Copper Limited engages in the exploration, development, and evaluation of copper resources in Australia. It focuses on the development of the Redbank copper project located in the northeast of the Northern Territory in Australia; and the Millers Creek Project situated in the Gawler Craton of South Australia.

