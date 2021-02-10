Michael Wondrasch Sells 49,468 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Stock

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) EVP Michael Wondrasch sold 49,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.77, for a total value of $1,472,662.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of AVTR stock opened at $29.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 247.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.84. Avantor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.66 and a twelve month high of $30.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 44.58% and a net margin of 2.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AVTR shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Avantor from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Avantor from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Avantor from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Avantor from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Avantor by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,849,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,713,000 after buying an additional 3,081,641 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantor by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 25,200,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,761,000 after purchasing an additional 6,370,236 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Avantor by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 19,005,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,620 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Avantor by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,551,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,332,000 after purchasing an additional 994,415 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis lifted its stake in shares of Avantor by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 5,837,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997,944 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries worldwide. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

