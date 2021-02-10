Micro Focus International plc (MCRO.L) Announces Dividend of GBX 11.30 (LON:MCRO)

Micro Focus International plc (MCRO.L) (LON:MCRO) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 11.30 ($0.15) per share on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

MCRO traded down GBX 45.10 ($0.59) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 478.90 ($6.26). 1,719,971 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,437,247. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 428.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 333.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.21. Micro Focus International plc has a 1-year low of GBX 205.80 ($2.69) and a 1-year high of GBX 827.30 ($10.81).

Several research firms recently commented on MCRO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Micro Focus International plc (MCRO.L) from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 450 ($5.88) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Micro Focus International plc (MCRO.L) from GBX 380 ($4.96) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 429.29 ($5.61).

About Micro Focus International plc (MCRO.L)

Micro Focus International plc develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to small and medium size enterprises. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on an investment portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, and IT operations management, as well as security, information management, and Governance.

