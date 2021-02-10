Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) Lifted to “Overweight” at Stephens

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) was upgraded by analysts at Stephens from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $28.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Stephens’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 29.21% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Get Midland States Bancorp alerts:

Shares of MSBI opened at $21.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.24. Midland States Bancorp has a 52-week low of $12.48 and a 52-week high of $27.52. The company has a market capitalization of $486.97 million, a PE ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 1.06.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 6.36%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Midland States Bancorp will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey G. Ludwig sold 5,000 shares of Midland States Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $94,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,552 shares in the company, valued at $4,089,021.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 4.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 4.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 52,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 15.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

Midland States Bancorp Company Profile

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, Commercial FHA Origination and Servicing, and Other segments.

Further Reading: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Midland States Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midland States Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.