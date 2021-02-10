MINDOL Price Reaches $0.32 (MIN)

MINDOL (CURRENCY:MIN) traded 29.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 10th. MINDOL has a total market cap of $54.77 million and $379,898.00 worth of MINDOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MINDOL has traded up 2.4% against the dollar. One MINDOL coin can currently be bought for $0.32 or 0.00000712 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.97 or 0.00302692 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00031655 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004678 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $796.89 or 0.01774070 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000049 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 63.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000078 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000033 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000269 BTC.

About MINDOL

MINDOL (MIN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. MINDOL’s total supply is 240,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 171,240,814 coins. MINDOL’s official Twitter account is @Minerals_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here. MINDOL’s official website is mindol.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “According to Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry survey, the market size of the content industry such as Japanese movies, animation, TV programs, music, games, etc. is said to be about 12 trillion yen. However, this is only for the domestic market. It is also said that the scale of the market spreading across the world is tens of times that. For example, more than 230,000 visitors from all over Europe come to the “Japan Expo”. A festival of Japanese culture is held every year in France and other countries as well. Japanese subculture, commonly referred to geek culture, has prevailed across the world with a spread of the Internet, and has become competitive contents that the Japanese government promoted as Cool Japan strategy. “

MINDOL Coin Trading

