Mirrored Twitter Market Capitalization Reaches $5.87 Million (mTWTR)

Mirrored Twitter (CURRENCY:mTWTR) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 10th. Mirrored Twitter has a market cap of $5.87 million and $131,827.00 worth of Mirrored Twitter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Mirrored Twitter has traded up 13.4% against the dollar. One Mirrored Twitter token can now be bought for approximately $69.27 or 0.00150975 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002182 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001126 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.65 or 0.00051541 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 41.6% against the dollar and now trades at $132.71 or 0.00289247 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 68.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.01 or 0.00104633 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.76 or 0.00073569 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $40.55 or 0.00088374 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.87 or 0.00198041 BTC.

About Mirrored Twitter

Mirrored Twitter’s total supply is 84,754 tokens. The official website for Mirrored Twitter is mirror.finance. Mirrored Twitter’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol.

Buying and Selling Mirrored Twitter

Mirrored Twitter can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

