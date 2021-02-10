Mirrored United States Oil Fund Price Up 5.3% Over Last Week (mUSO)

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (CURRENCY:mUSO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 10th. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a total market cap of $5.82 million and $81,609.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded 5.3% higher against the dollar. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund token can currently be bought for approximately $43.78 or 0.00097458 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mirrored United States Oil Fund alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002227 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001100 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.09 or 0.00051388 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $128.08 or 0.00285095 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 65.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.20 or 0.00113981 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.15 or 0.00073798 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.91 or 0.00091073 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $92.02 or 0.00204828 BTC.

About Mirrored United States Oil Fund

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 132,916 tokens. The official message board for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is medium.com/mirror-protocol. The official website for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is mirror.finance.

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Token Trading

Mirrored United States Oil Fund can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored United States Oil Fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored United States Oil Fund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored United States Oil Fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored United States Oil Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored United States Oil Fund and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.