Mirsky Financial Management CORP. Invests $221,000 in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN)

Mirsky Financial Management CORP. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 10,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $156.65. 344 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,905. iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.45 and a fifty-two week high of $156.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $151.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.50.

